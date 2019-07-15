Alexandre Aja wants to direct a 'Nightmare on Elm Street' reboot.

The 40-year-old filmmaker - who helmed the forthcoming thriller-horror 'Crawl' and is well known for his work in the horror genre with films such as 2006's 'The Hills Have Eyes' and 2008's 'Mirrors' - would ''love to explore'' the hit franchise and thinks it would be ''amazing'' to remake the original slasher film.

In an interview with CinePop, he said: '''A Nightmare on Elm Street' would be amazing, one of my most traumatic experiences as a kid was watching 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'.

''I would love to kind of explore that. This is a great world to explore.''

Last year, Robert Englund - who played infamous serial killer Freddy Krueger in the series - confessed that he would be down to reprise his role one last time after it was revealed that David F. Sandberg was keen to reboot the franchise.

He said: ''I think they want to reboot the franchise, but they're gonna need a new actor. They gonna need a new actor to play Freddy because they're gonna have to do eight of them, you know. I might have one left in me.''

Craven's original movie was released in 1984 and introduced Freddie to the horror genre and since then there have been eight more movies based around the dream-murdering villain.

Sandberg, who helmed 'Conjuring' spin-off movie 'Annabelle: Creation', previously teased that he was ''thinking'' about working on a reimagining of the Wes Craven cult classic.

He said: ''I've been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Critters'.

''Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous instalments. Like instead of remaking 'Nightmare' you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing.''