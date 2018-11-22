Alexandra Shipp is set to star in 'Endless'.

The 27-year-old actress - who is known for her roles in 'Love, Simon' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' - will take on a starring role alongside Nicholas Hamilton in the romantic drama, which is being directed by Scott Speer and written by Rohit Kumar.

According to Deadline, 'Dear White People' star DeRon Horton is also set to co-star in the movie, which is currently in production in British Columbia.

'Endless' follows the story of teenage couple Chris (played by Nicholas) and Riley (Alexandra), who are separated when a fatal accident leaves Chris stranded in limbo between life and death.

Chris is then forced to watch Riley grieve until they find a way to connect once again, and can share deeply emotional moments together as they learn how to let go.

The movie also stars Ian Tracey, Patrick Gilmore, Zoe Belkin, Eddie Ramos, Catherine Haggquist, BJ Harrison, and Barbara Meier.

Gabriela Bacher of Film House Germany's Summerstorm Entertainment is producing alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures and Sean Finegan of Hyper Media Ventures. They will be joined by Canadian producing partner Kevin DeWalt of Mind's Eye Entertainment.

For Alexandra, the casting comes as she's also set to reprise her role as Storm in next year's 'X-Men' movie 'Dark Phoenix'.

The actress had to defend her casting earlier this year after landing the role in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', when people claimed she didn't have ''dark enough skin'' for the comic book character.

She said: ''[I tweeted back] at people who criticized me for not having dark enough skin for my role in 'X-Men' because we're not going to have this conversation about a cartoon character. You're not going to tell me that my skin color doesn't match a Crayola from 1970. Growing up, when I was reading the comics, I pictured her looking like me. For any black girl, for there to be a black superhero, we picture them looking like us.''