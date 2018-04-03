Alexandra Richards has revealed she first realised her father Keith Richards was famous when classmates started playing his songs in school.

The 31-year-old model and DJ is the youngest daughter of the Rolling Stones rocker and his wife Patti Hansen - who also have Theodora, 33, together - and has admitted she had no idea of her father's world wide fame before she was teased about it whilst at Western High School in Connecticut.

She said: ''I grew up in a very public school, and there was a lot of teasing going on. Kids would play Dad's music in the playground.

''That's when I really got it that dad was on the radio. The kids would be like, 'My parents listened to your dad last night when they were cooking in the kitchen.'''

The blonde beauty skipped out on third and seventh grade after heading out on tour with her 'Gimme Shelter' hitmaker dad - who also has Marlon, 48 and Angela, 45, with Anita Pallenberg - and admits her childhood was vasty ''different'' because of it.

She said: ''For me it was a lot of growing and when I went back to Western Connecticut and I told all my friends where I'd been - it was just so different from what they were experiencing at that age.''

But the star does admit that touring with the Rolling Stones cemented her friendship with Ronnie Wood's daughter Leah.

She added: ''She was the one I always looked up to ... because she was a little bit older than us.''

Even when she'd stopped heading out on tour with her dad, Alexandra was still busy working around her school life, after being approached for her first modelling job on a beach in Mustique for Tommy Hilfiger, aged 14.

Speaking to Hello! Fashion Monthly, she said: ''After that I was commuting from Connecticut to New York, modelling while trying to finish school and get my grades up.''