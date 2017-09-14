Binky Felstead is set to launch her own ''mummy-based'' company in the future.

The 27-year-old television personality has collaborated with In The Style on a womenswear range and My 1st Years on a childrens line, which is available to personalise, and the star has teased she has a ''few surprises'' up her sleeve as she is set to launch her own clothing line, and a new company soon.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Made In Chelsea' star said: ''We have a few surprises coming. My own clothing line.

''I have got a new company I have set up. It's mummy-based.''

Binky has launched her debut baby and children clothing line titled With Love From Binky for my 1st Years, which she found ''easier'' to create than any womenswear range she has previously designed because she believes babies look ''gorgeous in anything and everything''.

The brunette beauty - who has three-month-old daughter India with her partner Josh 'JP' Patterson - said: ''This was kind of easier, because I think babies are quite easy to dress because they look gorgeous in anything and everything. But I think the less patterns and more basic stuff they look gorgeous in. This is more chic and not too busy. I think it's been easier.''

And the reality star jumped at the chance of joining forces with the company because she has always been a ''fan'' and loyal customer of the brand.

She added: ''I have been a fan and a customer of My First Years for a few years because my friends are getting pregnant and I always got them gifts with personalisation on them. I then got asked to collaborate and I was really excited because it was the next step really in my life.''

However, Binky - whose full name is Alexandra - has revealed it was a ''hectic time'' for her when she joined forces with the label because she was pregnant with her first child, and was in the middle of moving into her new home.

But despite the stressful time Binky is ''happy'' with the outcome.

She said: ''We worked closely with the designers, I was pregnant at the time, I was moving house, it was a bit of a hectic time but I am happy with how it's turned out.''