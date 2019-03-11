Binky Felstead has collaborated with Philippa Herbert to create a new jewellery line for Mother's Day (31.03.19).

The 28-year-old reality star - who has 21-month-old India with her ex-boyfriend Josh Patterson - has unveiled the much-anticipated collection, which has been co-designed with the bespoke jeweller, and features a locket, birthstone bracelet and set of stunning stacking rings.

In a statement, Binky said: ''This is the most exciting project I have done in a very long time... I believe in it and I love the pieces.''

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star has been pictured wearing Herbert's personalised creations and recently showed off a gold necklace by the brand, which had her daughter's fingerprint imprinted on the pendant.

She added on Instagram: ''I am SO excited to announce the launch of my new jewellery range with @philippa_herbert the first four pieces of my collection are available to pre-order now until Mother's Day and I'm giving you 10% off any pre-order. Head over to the website. LINK IN BIO! I hope you love my pieces as much as I do x (sic)''

The brunette beauty previously admitted that she temporarily ''lost'' her ''identity'' when she gave birth to her daughter, however by regularly working out and keeping a clear mind, the star admitted she slowly began to ''take control'' of her body again.

She said: ''When you have a baby, you temporarily lose your identity. I was the first of my friends to be a mother and I found it incredibly tough constantly seeing photos of them out and about in skimpy tops and lovely summer dresses when I was massively lacking in body confidence.

''Things really changed when I began working out - I was suddenly taking control of my body again and with that, the anxiety started to ease.''