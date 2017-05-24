DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON introduced his 'Baywatch' co-stars to ''butt glue''.

The 45-year-old action man is used to wearing Lycra from his days competing in the WWE as a wrestler and he learned to preserve his modesty and avoid wardrobe malfunctions whilst in the ring by lathering himself in a lotion - known commonly as ''butt glue''.

So when it came to shooting the action-packed scenes in 'Baywatch' where the lifeguards - which included the likes of Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, and Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden - donned tight high-legged swimsuits, Johnson, who plays Mitch Buchannon, shared his secrets of the trade when it comes to keeping the barely there costume in place.

Speaking on the 'TODAY' programme on Tuesday (23.05.17) 'Baywatch' stars Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass spilled what tips the actor/producer gave them on set to keep their swimwear locked down.

Rohrbach, 27, said: ''He actually taught me about butt glue. We were all struggling with our suits!''

The substance, available from most pharmacies and online, once smeared over an area helps stick a costume in place and can be removed using baby wipes and is also commonly used by dancers and gymnasts.

Praising Johnson's tip, Hadera added: ''I always heard hairspray. But if Dwayne says, butt glue, I'm going with butt glue.''

In addition to the sticky substance, Bass explained how Johnson taught him to ''own it'' whilst letting him share his body oil to look buff.

He said: ''We had to do a photo shoot, and we all had to be shirtless. Dwayne, all of the sudden, I see him in the corner putting all this oil on, and I'm like, 'What's going on over there buddy?' ... And he was like, 'You want some of my oil?'

''I lathered myself completely up and I was like, 'What do I do? How do I pose for the picture?' He just looked at me really confidently and said, 'Own it brother!' ''