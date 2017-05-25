Alexandra Daddario wasn't very ''successful'' in the dating department when she was growing up.

The 'Baywatch' star admits she didn't do much dating as a young woman and ''never felt comfortable'' bringing boys home.

She said: ''My dad was so busy with work, I don't think he had any idea what was going on in my love life!

''I never felt comfortable bringing boys over - not that there were any to bring over. I always wanted someone to date - I wasn't successful. You'd be surprised, I'm very low-key and pretty much a homebody.''

And the 31-year-old actress hates it when men are ''vaguely insulting'' in a bid to get her attention.

She told Men'sFitness.com: ''The thing I hate most is when someone is vaguely insulting to get my attention. Once, a guy even criticized one of my movies.

''I'm very slow-moving with my relationships, and I prefer someone friendly and nice. You don't need to try that hard.''

Meanwhile, Alexandra previously revealed she got ''all the revenge'' on the high school boys who turned her down by starring as Zac Efron's love interest Summer Quinn in 'Baywatch'.

She said: ''It was thrilling, I felt like I got all the revenge on all the high school boys that turned me down - I could finally be a Baywatch babe ... it was exciting.''

And the brunette beauty has confessed she is ''really nervous'' around boys.

She admitted: ''I date, but I'm really nervous around boys. I get very tentative ... I thought, Maybe I'll meet the love of my life there [on Tinder]. But people have recognised me and it's embarrassing.

''I've gone on yoga dates with guys, which I love. They might get grossed out by me because I sweat so much, but that's how you know if they're a keeper.''