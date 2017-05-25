Alexandra Daddario admits she wasn't very ''successful'' in the dating department when she was younger and ''never felt comfortable'' bringing boys home.
Alexandra Daddario wasn't very ''successful'' in the dating department when she was growing up.
The 'Baywatch' star admits she didn't do much dating as a young woman and ''never felt comfortable'' bringing boys home.
She said: ''My dad was so busy with work, I don't think he had any idea what was going on in my love life!
''I never felt comfortable bringing boys over - not that there were any to bring over. I always wanted someone to date - I wasn't successful. You'd be surprised, I'm very low-key and pretty much a homebody.''
And the 31-year-old actress hates it when men are ''vaguely insulting'' in a bid to get her attention.
She told Men'sFitness.com: ''The thing I hate most is when someone is vaguely insulting to get my attention. Once, a guy even criticized one of my movies.
''I'm very slow-moving with my relationships, and I prefer someone friendly and nice. You don't need to try that hard.''
Meanwhile, Alexandra previously revealed she got ''all the revenge'' on the high school boys who turned her down by starring as Zac Efron's love interest Summer Quinn in 'Baywatch'.
She said: ''It was thrilling, I felt like I got all the revenge on all the high school boys that turned me down - I could finally be a Baywatch babe ... it was exciting.''
And the brunette beauty has confessed she is ''really nervous'' around boys.
She admitted: ''I date, but I'm really nervous around boys. I get very tentative ... I thought, Maybe I'll meet the love of my life there [on Tinder]. But people have recognised me and it's embarrassing.
''I've gone on yoga dates with guys, which I love. They might get grossed out by me because I sweat so much, but that's how you know if they're a keeper.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Gabby Holland is the latest resident to join a quiet bay side community, her neighbour...
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
There can't have been a very big demand for a sequel to 2010's The Lightning...
Percy Jackson is the demi-god son of Poseidon and, what's more, all his friends are...