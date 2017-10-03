Alexandra Daddario is set to star in the dramatic thriller 'I Am Not A Bird'.

The 31-year-old actress - who has previously appeared in the 'Baywatch' remake and 2015's 'San Andreas' - has been tapped up to star in the new William Olsson-directed movie, which is based on the Catherine Hanrahan novel 'Lost Girls and Love Hotels'.

The film will focus on the story of Margaret, a young Western woman who finds herself in Tokyo, Japan, where she attracts danger in dive bars and love hotels, Deadline reports.

Margaret falls in love with Kazu, a handsome gangster from Japan, but she is ultimately afforded a chance to turn her life around and escape the threat of the underworld.

Alexandra is widely considered to be one of Hollywood's rising stars, and she previously claimed to got ''all the revenge'' on the high school boys who turned her down by starring as Zac Efron's love interest Summer Quinn in 'Baywatch'.

Of her experience of working with the hunky star, the actress joked: ''It was thrilling, I felt like I got all the revenge on all the high school boys that turned me down - I could finally be a 'Baywatch' babe ... it was exciting.''

Despite her glamorous appearance, the brunette beauty also confessed to lacking confidence around boys.

She admitted: ''I date, but I'm really nervous around boys. I get very tentative ... I thought, Maybe I'll meet the love of my life there [on Tinder]. But people have recognised me and it's embarrassing.

''I've gone on yoga dates with guys, which I love. They might get grossed out by me because I sweat so much, but that's how you know if they're a keeper.''