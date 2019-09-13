Alexandra Daddario has joked Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has ''ruined'' her favourite yoga studio.

The 'Can You Keep A Secret?' actress loves to work out at a yoga studio called Modo Yoga, but now fears the company - which has studios in New York City and LA - will be fully booked and too crowded, after the 38-year-old royal recently visited the New York branch during a visit to the city.

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', show host James asked her: ''Is this true that Meghan Markle has ruined your workout regimen?''

To which she replied: ''Yes, she has. She came into New York last weekend and she went to a yoga place called Modo Yoga, which is my yoga place. It's where I always go. They have places in LA and New York.

''Now that she went there, everyone's gonna want to go there. And there's not going to be any room ... It's going to be harder to get into.''

But Alexandra, 33, doesn't actually mind the Duchess - who has four-month-old son Archie with her husband Prince Harry - attending the same studio as her, because she'd quite like the former 'Suits' star to ''sweat on'' her.

She added: ''She can sweat on me. I don't mind. That would be okay.''

The 'Baywatch' actress wouldn't be too impressed if the royal actually did sweat on her at the gym though, as she previously admitted she's a germaphobe and has to travel everywhere with wet wipes so she can stay clean.

Alexandra's commitment to cleanliness was noted by tissue brand Kleenex last year, when they made her the ambassador for their range of wet wipes, and since signing with the company she has discovered even more uses for the product, including cleaning her face when she's on the go.

She explained: ''Like a lot of young people, we're running from place to place. It's a great way to keep yourself clean and germ-free.''