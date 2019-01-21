Alexandra Burke is too busy to plan her wedding.

The 'Bad Boys' hitmaker got engaged to stage manager Joshua Ginnelly over a year ago but they still haven't set a date to tie the knot because their work schedules are too hectic, however it isn't something they are worried about as they have so many other things they want to do before settling down.

She said: ''I always did say it wouldn't happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there's a lot more that I want to do before I get married.

''It's about enjoying this moment in life - we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there's no time to plan anything! I'm not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything.''

''If you're only going to do it once you may as well make it as perfect as you can.''

The couple have recently both been working on a touring production of 'The Bodyguard' but rarely saw one another because of their different working hours.

The 30-year-old star told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I never saw him.

''I didn't realise how stressful it was for people taking a set on tour and making sure it opens on time.

''There's a lot of pressure for him. His hours were different to mine because he had to go in earlier so I never really saw him apart from weekends - which is better than nothing.

''It's very strange, I see him more when I don't work with him.''

But the couple may soon have more time to plan their nuptials as the former 'X Factor' winner is planning to scale back her theatre work when she finishes her current 'Bodyguard' commitment.

She said: ''If I'm honest, this will probably be my last one for a while.

''I want to concentrate on other things and as much as I love theatre you don't have time for anything else.''