Alexandra Burke's boyfriend has cancer.

The 31-year-old singer - who began dating Angus MacDonald in July, shortly after splitting from fiance Joshua Ginnelly - has vowed to ''always'' support the footballer after the 26-year-old sportsman revealed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Alexandra shared a photo of them walking along the beach holding hands in Dubai and wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Always by his side. Forever. @angusmac15.(sic)''

The Hull City defender admitted being told he had the early stages of the disease had come as a ''shock'' but was ready to fight cancer ''head on''.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: ''This is not an easy post to write but life isn't always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer.

''After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process.

''However, I'm blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year.

''I'm getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead. I will be ready to fight this head on, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch.''

Angus - who threw a 31st birthday party for Alexandra at Sheesh restaurant in Essex earlier this week - played just three games last season before suffering an injury and has just recovered from deep vein thrombosis.