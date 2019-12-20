Alexandra Burke's boyfriend has been given the all clear following his bowel cancer diagnosis.

Soccer player Angus MacDonald, 27, was diagnosed in August but after undergoing treatment, including two operations, the sportsman is now cancer free.

Angus shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote: ''It was great to be back in the training ground today with the boys, and for very good reason. I've been given the best news I've ever had... I am Cancer free!

''It's been the hardest few months of my life and at times you go to some dark places, but I've been lucky enough to have some great people around me to keep me positive and focused on getting better.

''I want to thank everyone for the thousands of kind messages I've received, and support I have had. I especially want to thank my Mum and Dad, My Sisters, Andrew the physio, Rick my agent and my partner Alexandra who have all been with me every single step of the way, and without you all I don't know how I would of got through this. The comeback is on! Goose #F**kYouCancer (sic).''

Alexandra, 31, commented on his post and wrote: ''Love you baby. To the moon and back. Xxx'' and Angus replied: ''love you too''.

His club Hull City said in a statement: ''Hull City are delighted to announce the wonderful news that Angus MacDonald has been given the all clear from bowel cancer.

''The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer in August but has now completed his treatment, which proved successful.

''Everyone at the club would like to express their happiness at this fantastic news.

''Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods.

''We would like to wish him and his family and friends a wonderful Christmas and we all look forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club.''

Alexandra and Angus started dating in July, shortly after she split from fiance Joshua Ginnelly.