Alexandra Burke has been dropped by her record label for the third time.

The 'Bad Boys' hitmaker had a one-album deal with Decca, but they would have extended the contract if her LP 'The Truth Is' - which reached number 16 when it was released last year - had proven to be more popular.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Alexandra signed to Decca on a one-album deal and they released her collection last year. If it had been a massive success, their relationship obviously would have continued but unfortunately that wasn't the case.

''The relationship has now come to an end after Decca decided not to proceed, so she is no longer signed.''

The 30-year-old singer - who is currently touring with musical 'The Bodyguard' - is now planning to focus on her stage career rather than making another bid for chart success.

The insider added: ''She is just focusing on musical theatre rather than reviving her career as a solo artist.''

Alexandra shot to fame after winning 'The X Factor' in 2008, and landed a deal with Simon Cowell's Syco label, but after topping the charts with her album 'Overcome', she then moved to another Sony label, RCA Records, for her second LP.

'Heartbreak on Hold' was released in 2012 but only reached number 18, so she then signed to Decca in December 2017 ahead of her third release.

No longer focusing on her music career may mean Alexandra has the time to start planning her wedding to Joshua Ginnelly as she recently claimed she's been ''too busy'' to do so.

She said: She said: ''I always did say it wouldn't happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there's a lot more that I want to do before I get married.

''It's about enjoying this moment in life - we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there's no time to plan anything! I'm not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything.

''If you're only going to do it once you may as well make it as perfect as you can.''