Alexandra Burke knew she was going to marry her fiancé the day they met.

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker is happily engaged to stage manager Josh Ginnelly and she says she knew he was the one instantly.

She said: ''The day I met my fiancé, I said to my manager, 'I'm going to marry that man.' Josh was the stage manager on The Bodyguard. He is so shy that we didn't speak for six months after that first meeting. Every time I tried to talk to him he would ignore me. Finally, I asked him out for a drink. We have been together ever since. The only bad thing about our relationship is that when we first got together I put on that 'love weight' - when you're comfortable with someone and ordering Chinese takeaways.''

The pair have four pet pooches together, which Alexandra has described as their ''babies''.

She added to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''We have four dogs together and they are our babies. Our youngest is a French bulldog, which Josh gave me for my birthday in 2015. We also have a pomeranian, a chihuahua and a Yorkshire terrier.

''On the rare weekends when we aren't working, we take them all on long walks in the countryside. In Caribbean culture [Alexandra's mother was of Jamaican descent], you're not meant to have animals in your house. I am so grateful mum rejected that and embraced pets - when I was growing up, we were always taking in rescue dogs.''

Last month, Alexandra took to Instagram to announce she was engaged after accepting her beau's proposal at the end of December during a romantic trip to Paris, France.

She wrote at the time: ''18-12- 17. I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected. My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer. So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much. We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that's why we haven't said anything.''