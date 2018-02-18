Alexandra Burke feels the ''strong spiritual presence'' of her late mother when she's singing.

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker was left heartbroken and wanting to give up on her performing career when Soul Ii Soul singer Melissa Bell sadly passed away in August 2017.

However, the brunette beauty says every time she performs it's like her mum is with her guiding the notes.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I was singing and an ad-lib came out of my mouth and I basically stopped and said, 'Jesus Christ, mum you are here'. I said it to the producer.

''It was an ad-lib she used to sing.

''A lot of things I'm now doing vocally, little ad-libs and tricks, and even the tone is my mum. It is her. I can feel it when she is around me.

''She has such a strong spiritual presence around me and I can feel it.''

The 29-year-old stage star recently got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris, France, and Alexandra was thrilled her fiancé, Joshua Ginnelly, managed to tell Melissa about his plans to get propose before she sadly passed away.

Alexandra said: ''Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened. I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it.

''For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages - thank you. Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I've never felt this kind of love before. Here's to an amazing future that's filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can't wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx (sic)''