Alexandra Burke is ''enjoying'' being engaged to Josh Ginnelly.

The 'Broken Heels' hitmaker is in no rush to tie the knot and instead just wants to make the most of this stage of her romance with Josh.

Asked if wedding planning is going well, she confessed: ''Not right now. The Pinterest mood board has formed. We only recently had our engagement party a couple of months ago and that was amazing to have our loved ones around; it was incredible.

''But I think planning a wedding right now - he's on tour for a year - I think, well when do we get a chance to sit down and have a coffee. So I think the best thing to do is to enjoy being engaged, enjoy calling him my fiancé because once it's husband and wife, it's done. I want to travel with him more and then we can focus on the wedding some point hopefully.''

The 29-year-old singer recalled how she was fast asleep just moments before the stage manager got down on one knee.

She explained: ''I was sleeping and he woke me up in the car when he was about to propose. He was like, 'are you alright?' and I was like, 'I'm so knackered'. I thought we were just driving around Paris and it was beautiful. I was sleeping and he woke me up and all of a sudden the ring popped out of nowhere. He did so well. He's such a sweetheart and he has a heart of gold and my family adore him. It's just magical.''

And Alexandra can't wait to have a family of her own one day.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she shared: ''The only person that put any pressure on me [to have a family] was my mum because she always wanted me to have a kid but I wouldn't call it pressure. I wanted to be a young mum, it just never quite worked out ...

''I do want a family at some point. I'm not ready for it right now but hopefully in a couple of years or three, four years. It was definitely my mum's dream so I hope I can start my own family. If I can be five per cent of what my mum was as a mother, I'll be [doing well].''