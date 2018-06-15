Alexandra Burke has cancelled her UK tour.

The 29-year-old singer was set to kick off her 13-date tour - based on songs from her new album 'The Truth' - around the country in September but she's been forced to scrap the shows because the ''timing just wasn't right.''

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday (14.06.18) night, she wrote: ''I just got back from the UK after a few days away. I'm really sorry to announce that sadly I had to cancel The Truth Is tour in September. The timing just wasn't right. I'm really sorry to anyone who has been inconvenienced by this decision. I love performing more than anything and can't wait to reschedule more live shows in the future. There will be more news coming from me soon. Thank you for all your support and understanding.''

A similar statement was published on her website, where she claimed everyone who had bought tickets for her shows would receive a full refund.

It said: ''It is with great disappointment that due to scheduling issues we must inform you of the cancellation of the 'The Truth Is' tour.

''Full refunds will be issued to all of those who have purchased tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted directly via the point of purchase.

''We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this decision.''

The brunette beauty has had somewhat of a busy time recently as not only did she release her album 'The Truth' in March, but she's also just wrapped a stint playing Svetlana Sergievsky in the West End revival of 'Chess'.

But it's not just her tour that she's had to put on the back-burner as she and her partner Josh Ginnelly - who popped the question late last year - have also been forced to delay their wedding because they're both just too ''busy.''

She said recently: ''We are so busy this year and I really want to be a part of making sure it's done properly. If Josh could get married tomorrow he would, but we want it to work and we want to think about it and do it all properly.

''Next year I will definitely take the time to plan it.

''I say to Josh, 'Let's enjoy calling each other fiancé for as long as we can, then we will get married because husband and wife is forever.' ''