Alexandra Breckenridge has given birth.

The former 'True Blood' star has welcomed a daughter, Billie Breckenridge Hooper, into the world with the youngster weighing in at 7lbs 13oz, and measuring 20 inches.

She told PEOPLE: ''We are so excited to have a boy and a girl.''

The 'This is Us' actress is pleased her and husband Casey Hooper's newborn will be able to play with their 15-month-old son Jack.

She added: ''Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with.''

In November, Alexandra revealed she had discovered she was expecting a girl in May and then tried to stop herself purchasing a whole wardrobe full of clothes for her impending little one.

She said: ''I found out I was having a girl on my birthday. My doctor called and I said, 'This is the best birthday present ever!' I really wanted to have a girl.

''I'm trying to stop myself - there are so many cute girl clothes.''

Alexandra took to her Instagram account in August to announce she was pregnant with her second child, posting a picture of herself and her baby bump.

She wrote: ''We made another one!! Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter (sic)''

Last month, the 'American Horror Story' star revealed she had already prepared her hospital bag for when she needed to go in to have her baby.

She wrote: ''38 weeks... When I had my son I didn't have my own hospital bag packed when I went into labor at 39 weeks 3days.... what a dingdong All of jacks things were ready to go but I somehow forgot my own! This Time I've got both packed Here's a look at baby girls bag. And tags incase you see stuff you like. Bringing the bottles just incase. Sometimes babies have a hard time Latching at first so if she needs I'll pump and give it to her in a bottle. @jujube_intl - Diaper bag @princelionheart - travel wipes warmer @gap.baby_offical - Onsies @swaddleme - The best Swaddles @burtsbees - cozy pants @adenandanais - pink swaddle blanket @babymoriuk - Pj's @babyshusher - sound crazy but works! (sic)''