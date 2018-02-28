Alexander Wang asked Cindy Crawford's permission several times before Kaia Gerber was allowed to walk on the runway for him.

The 37-year-old designer first worked with the 16-year-old model on his spring 2016 campaign but she didn't take part in one of his catwalk shows until 2017 as her protective mother wouldn't agree to it.

He told Interview magazine: ''I had been asking her mom for a few seasons to let Kaia walk in my show after we featured her in our spring 2016 campaign. I was thrilled when she finally agreed, and she opened our Spring 2018 show. Kaia has that indescribable kind of look, and she was born to play the part.''

Kaia has taken the fashion world by storm and been hailed by a number of designers for both her stunning features and attitude to work.

She has been the face of Marc Jacobs' iconic 'Daisy' fragrance since 2016 and the designer said that her ''incredible personality'' and ''professional work ethic'' is what makes the model stand out.

He said: ''Kaia is absolutely fantastic in every way. Her beauty, her charm, her incredible personality, and her professional work ethic prove that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.''

Kaia landed her first Chanel campaign - shot in Coco Chanel's Parisian home - for the iconic fashion house's spring handbag collection, and the teen is also collaborating on a range of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories with Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who couldn't be happier to work with her.

He said: ''Since she started at Alexander Wang, Kaia has taken the runway by storm and is the face of the moment. I am very excited to collaborate with her on my new project.''

Miuccia Prada thinks Kaia was inspired by her supermodel mother's own career, but is impressed at how she's maknig a name for herself outside of the family connection.

She said: ''I am attracted to Kaia's passion and drive. I am sure she is very inspired by her mother's career and success, but to turn it into something of her own is definitely impressive.''