Alexander Wang is set to break away from the conventional fashion week calendar.

The 34-year-old designer has announced that after the Fall 2018 showcase this February, he will no longer be showing his designs at New York Fashion Week, in favour of holding presentations in June and December instead.

The changes are expected to ''better serve'' the designer's customers, as the new dates align more closely with the pre-collection schedule.

In a press release, Alexander Wang CEO Lisa Gersh said: ''Our consumer will be better served through the new system. The innovative approach reframes product on the month that it ships, rather than the outdated labels of 'Resort' or 'Pre-Fall,' giving our customers more relevant and consistent merchandise throughout the year.''

Alexander will make the changes this year, meaning that whilst his designs will still be presented in February, he will not be showing off his Spring/Summer 2019 collection during September's fashion week.

According to Vogue, the change in schedule has already been accepted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which is exploring the idea establishing a more concrete fashion show around both June and December, as well as keeping the existing February and September shows.

CFDA President Steven Kolb told WWD.com: ''I could see it happening this summer. I could see a collective of maybe five or so brands that have the right adjacency and might align to it ... Alex is one of many designers the CFDA has spoken to about the idea, and we support him in this business decision. There are others who are part of this idea.''