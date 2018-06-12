Alexander Wang's latest patriotic range was inspired by his immigrant roots.

During a California road trip, the Taiwanese-American fashion icon asked his parents - who have been separated for 20 years - about their journey to the US, and it has been the inspiration behind 'Collection One'.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar backstage at the launch in New York City over the weekend, he said: ''I was inspired by [my parents] coming here and not speaking English, going to the grocery store and not knowing how to buy food, and all the jobs they had to do to build a better life for me.

''And taking that story and infusing it with pop culture Americana references that I grew up with like American football, motorcycle Harley Davidson culture, and rock 'n' roll music.

''And then taking Chinoiserie and my heritage and infusing it into that world. I wanted to find a new way to express inclusivity and create a new narrative of what that might look like.''

The collection will be available in October, and Wang's first showcase on his new June/December show schedule was the first time his father had ever attended one in person.

Speaking to Vogue after the event on Sunday (10.06.18), the designer added: ''What a perfect one for him to attend, because the inspiration started with my mum and dad taking a trip together.''