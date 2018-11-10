Alexander Skarsgard wants to marry a British girl, because he thinks they have a ''sensibility'' that he ''responds to''.
Alexander Skarsgard wants to marry a British girl.
The 42-year-old actor - who is currently single - hails from Stockholm in Sweden, but doesn't think he'll end up tying the knot with someone Swedish, as he instead has his heart set on finding a woman from Britain.
When asked if he thinks he'll marry someone Swedish, he said: ''No, I think British. From a very early age, I've always thought I'll end up with a Brit. There's something about the mentality. Brits have a sensibility that I respond to. They make fun of themselves in a way that I really appreciate.''
Most recently, the 'Big Little Lies' star romanced British model Alexa Chung, and says that whilst he and the brunette beauty are still ''close friends'', he's determined to meet the right person before he thinks about settling down.
He added: ''I'm not going to settle and say, 'Oh, you're all right - let's make a family.' I'm more romantic than that. I have friends who've done that and they're not happy, and then they go through horrible divorces. I was with a girl for a couple of years and it ended up not working out, but we're still close friends.''
Alexander says he's in no rush to find his perfect partner just yet, but also claims he isn't ''avoiding'' the subject either, as he's instead leaving it entirely up to chance.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, he said: ''That's not to say I want to wait until I'm 65. I come from a huge family and I hope one day to have that myself. But I am having the time of my life: I'm working with extraordinary film-makers. I feel like I'm in a good space. I'm not avoiding a relationship, but I'm also not desperate for it. If it happens, it happens.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Minnie Goetze is a bright and bubbly teenage girl just beginning to experience certain changes...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Jonas is a young man who lives in a community where everybody is the same....
Even though this drama is based on a 115-year-old novel, it feels powerfully timely today...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
With the 21st century world revolving around the it, people are becoming gradually more and...
Maisie is a 6-year-old girl whose parents are the veteran rock star Susanna and the...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...