Alexander Skarsgard felt ''uncomfortable'' when he became a recognised actor at an early age because he felt the sudden attention was not genuine.
Alexander Skarsgard felt ''uncomfortable'' when he became a recognised actor at an early age.
The 40-year-old hunk appeared in his first film 'Åke and His World' at the young age of seven years old, but the star has admitted being recognised as famous in Scandinavia ''overnight'' made him feel uneasy because he didn't believe the attention was genuine.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter as part of their 'Awards Chatter' podcast, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''It made me very -- I don't want to say paranoid, but a bit uncomfortable.
''It was a shift overnight. Suddenly I got attention from girls that wouldn't look at me the day before. Suddenly they found me interesting, and it just felt disingenuous.''
And it was that uneasiness which led him to quit the industry for almost one decade.
However, Alexander has admitted his father Stellan Skarsgard, 65, never pushed him to follow a career in the entertainment industry as the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' star only wanted his brood to be ''happy'' in life.
He said: ''He just wanted us to be happy and find our own path in life.''
However, seven years after leaving the movie business Alexander decided to give it another go because he didn't want to have any regrets about his actions when he was older, although he struggled to make his comeback.
The 'The Legend of Tarzan' star explained: ''I felt like, 'I don't want to wake up when I'm 65 and then regret not having tried it as an adult.
''It took a while.
''Reality hit me really hard in the face. I hit a kind of low point in the beginning of '07, where I was like, 'Why am I out here? Is this any better? At least in Sweden I get to work.' I'd already sold my car in L.A. I was kind of ready to go back to Sweden. I had a ticket to Sweden.''
But a casting for 'The Wire' stopped him from returning home, and now Alexander has been nominated for an Emmy Award he thinks he has reached the ''pivotal moment'' in his career.
He said: ''I don't know if this is a pivotal moment in my career.''
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Minnie Goetze is a bright and bubbly teenage girl just beginning to experience certain changes...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Jonas is a young man who lives in a community where everybody is the same....
Even though this drama is based on a 115-year-old novel, it feels powerfully timely today...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
With the 21st century world revolving around the it, people are becoming gradually more and...
Maisie is a 6-year-old girl whose parents are the veteran rock star Susanna and the...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...