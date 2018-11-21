Alexander Skarsgard didn't have a home for two years until recently.

The 'Big Little Lies' star - whose abusive character Perry Wright was killed off in the first season of the award-winning HBO series - has revealed his frantic working schedule, which includes his most recent stint in 'The Little Drummer Girl', meant he travelled to and from jobs and lived on location, until he finally purchased a place in New York, ''a few months ago''.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ''I've just been living on location, jumping from one project to another.

''I actually got an apartment in New York a few months ago. That was the first time in two years I had my own bed.''

It was presumed that the 42-year-old actor's alter ego wouldn't feature in the second season of 'Big Little Lies', but after eagle-eyed fans spotted him on set, it has been rumoured that Perry could come back in some form.

However, Alexander isn't willing to spill any details.

He coyly replied: ''Well, my character is definitely dead. ''I can't say any more.''

Meanwhile, the former 'True Blood' star - whose father is Hollywood legend Stellan Skarsgard - recently admitted

he often feels like his job is ''trivial''.

Alexander - who has four brothers and a sister - has a brother who works as a doctor in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the 'Hold the Dark' star said watching his sibling work hard to save lives can sometimes make his own job seem insignificant in comparison.

He said: ''There are definitely moments when I feel that what I am doing is trivial. One of my brothers is an ICU doctor, and when I'm in Sweden he'll come home having been up for 18 hours literally saving lives, and I'm on the couch working on a script saying, 'I'm not really feeling this love scene.'''