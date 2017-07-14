Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung have split up.

The couple - who have been in an on/off relationship since 2015 - appear to have gone their separate ways after the 'Legend of Tarzan' actor was reportedly set up on a blind date with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Toni Garrn.

A source said: ''This was the first time they met. It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney's.''

However, it doesn't appear to have been love at first sight for the 40-year-old hunk and the 25-year-old model, putting the possibility of a second romantic meeting in doubt.

The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They didn't hit it off big-time. There may not be a second date in the cards.''

Toni's representative told the publication it was ''not true'', but was then unsure whether the German beauty had spent time with the Hollywood star.

Alexander and Alexa were last spotted together in May, the same month she admitted to having a ''fear'' of dating.

She said at the time: ''I have a pathological fear of dating.

''If someone says, 'Do you want to meet for dinner?' I'm like, 'Is that a date?' and then usually, if they're funny and get it, they say 'No'.''

Last year, Alexa supporter Alexander on the red carpet at the London premiere of 'The Legend of Tarzan'.

Alexander previously admitted he can be quite full-on when it comes to relationships.

He said: ''I'm pretty intense when it comes to relationships - platonic ones as well.

''If you are with someone awesome and having a good time, you can sit at a bus station and still have fun ...

''My hobbies are boating, fishing, lying in front of a fire and drinking red wine.''