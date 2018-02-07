Alexander Skarsgård has slammed the ''disgusting'' double standards in Hollywood and says he is ''100 percent feminist''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star has hit out at some men in the film industry and other industries for thinking that they are ''entitled'' just because they are in power.
He said: ''There is a double standard [in the film industry]. I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it's disgusting. It's not a problem that's specific to Hollywood. I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they're entitled. So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things.''
And the 41-year-old actor insists he is ''100 percent feminist''.
He added: ''I'm 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it's ahead of most countries.''
Alexander has confessed to previously suffering from self-confidence issues and admits there was a time where he was worried that women only liked him because he was an actor.
He told ELLE UK magazine: ''To have people talk about you and say, 'Well this is who Alex is' when I had no idea myself, it just f***ed with my self-confidence.
''Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested, I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting - that's what you want isn't it? When you're 13? And I guess when you're 40 as well.''
