Alexa Chung wants to lose her ''lesbian virginity.''

The 34-year-old model - who has previously dated the likes of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Alexander Skarsgard - believes she's ''long overdue'' getting frisky between the sheets with a woman and she would happily have a relationship with someone of the same sex but she hasn't found someone she's attracted to yet.

Speaking to Porter magazine, she said: ''I'm long overdue losing my lesbian virginity... But I just think it's super old-fashioned to expect anything from anyone.

''I think everyone is on a spectrum of whatever they prefer.

''I would never discount the idea that I could have a relationship with a woman at some point. I haven't been sexually attracted to one yet.''

And the brunette beauty doesn't understand why people are so obsessed with getting married and doesn't want to spend the rest of her life with just one person.

She explained: ''I don't subscribe to the fact that you need one man to be happy... I think it's a really c***py, anti-feminist sentiment.''

Alexa dated rocker Alex for four years and has admitted she was devastated when they went their separate ways in 2011 but she's adamant he never ''broke'' her heart.

She said at the time: ''I feel he wouldn't talk about it. I don't know how relevant it is now, whereas if you asked me at the time, 'How you doing?'

''No one even asked... But I don't know whether to be open and vulnerable about it and say, 'I had a shit time', or to be quiet. What do you think? I don't want to imply he broke my heart. I was grieving for the loss of something.''

She then went on to romance the 'True Blood' actor but they decided to call time on their relationship last July following two years of dating.