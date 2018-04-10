Alexa Chung wants people to save lives whilst wearing her clothes.

The 34-year-old designer recently unveiled her latest collection - titled 'Virginia' - under her namesake brand and she wants the pieces from her collection to become more than just clothing for the people who wear them because she forms an ''attachment'' to every item.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she muses: ''I hope someone has a great romance in one of our blouses, or they use our shirt to save someone's life in the sea when they nearly drowned. I hope that each piece has a more exciting life outside of the paper bag it arrives in. I hope that it goes on to mean something to people in memento mori terms, because that's how I think about clothes. I form an attachment to them.''

The British beauty launched her brand in May 2017 after collaborating on fashion collections with Marks & Spencer, AG Jeans and Superga and was inspired by the Bloomsbury group - a group of English writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists which included Vanessa Bell, Virginia Woolf and the painter Duncan Grant - when creating the silk pyjamas, paisley robes, jumpers and smock dresses in her line and Alexa wanted to establish herself as an in-house designer and branch out from her ''freelance lifestyle'' in order to take more control of her life.

She said: ''I felt like I had no autonomy over my next step. I was constantly paranoid about thinking of the next thing, and I could never enjoy the moment. Starting my own business was a way to assert some kind of control and stop floating around.

''We're still taking risks because we don't want to become all 'Corporate Susan'. Obviously there are really tough days, but you have to find the glimmers of joy in getting jazzed about a new T-shirt shape.''

When it comes to her muses, Alexa thinks about the women in the industry which she would like to dress in order to get her inspiration.

She said: ''I think about badass females I'm curious about and would like to dress, like Tracee Ellis Ross, or Miuccia Prada, who has maintained her inner child, but is intellectual in a non-patronising way.''