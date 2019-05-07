Alexa Chung wanted ''every accessory'' to match for her look at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night (07.05.19).

The model-turned-designer stepped out in a custom long-sleeved floral shift dress, complete with a matching bag and beret, created by her eponymous fashion label at the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art event in New York.

Alexa's motivation was to provide a different interpretation of this year's theme Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Speaking to British Vogue, Alexa said: ''I wanted to consider how other people will realise the theme of 'camp' and ensure we, as the Alexachung brand, are different in our approach. Having every accessory matching felt really wrong and therefore so right.

''The ultimate goal was to create an iconic look for my imaginary comeback tour if I were a lead singer instead of a hobbying karaoke goer.''

Alexa, 35, had the idea for her ''Austen goes Disco'' look when she took a trip to London's Design Library, and found a jacquard jacket, which dated back to 1760s France, as the source of inspiration for her mini backless dress.

And the brunette beauty began reinterpreting the design in her sketch book, imitating the floral embroidery which was then digitised and subsequently sent to craftsmen in India.

Hundreds of sequins were then embroidered onto the silk knee-length gown, and Alexa created a matching beret and handbag, which was inspired by Diana Ross and the early 1990s runways, in the same fabric.

And the former T4 host teamed her leggy look with Perspex sequined wedges, diamond studs and pearl rings.

Alexa kept her brown locks tousled beside her face, and her make-up French chic, with a cherry red lipstick and sultry cat eye.