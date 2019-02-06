Alexa Chung has teamed up with JuJu to create her own line of jelly shoes.

The 35-year-old star - who launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2016 - has released two styles of the nostalgic footwear at her London Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 catwalk show in collaboration with the Northampton-based original jelly shoe makers.

Alexa revealed that she wanted to give the iconic 90s footwear a ''playful facelift'' that was also ''fashion forward''.

In a statement, Alexa said: ''At a time when we seem as a generation compelled to look back in order to move forward in fashion, jelly shoes seem to occupy a particularly joyful corner of my memories.

''Playful, ironic, practical and cool, a glamorous facelift of the jelly shoe seemed amusing and made a statement in our Arrivals and Departures collection.''

The two styles will both be available in yellow, smoke and transparent, with one shoe featuring a black heel and crystal buckle, and the other having a flat sole with a crystal wreath.

The Alexa Chung x JuJu Crystal Buckle Babe heel will retail for £85.00 and the Crystal Wreath Reilly flat will cost £75.00.

All of the shoes will be made exclusively in JuJu's innovative Northampton factory, where they have been manufactured for over 30 years, and the shoes are created by injecting moulds to form their iconic shapes.

Previously speaking to Footwear News, Alexa said of her collection: ''I guess where I holiday is quite rocky so I was thinking of a practical solution to a real-life problem.

''But also there's something quite nostalgic about revisiting the 90s, so I wanted to put a new twist on that idea and update it. The humor for me in those particular jelly shoes is that they're emblazoned with beautiful diamante encrusted buckles, so it was taking something out of context and repositioning it as glamorous evening wear.''

ALEXACHUNG x JuJu will launch on January 31 exclusively online.