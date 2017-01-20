Alexa Chung stars in her seventh Longchamp campaign.

The 33-year-old British model - who was scouted at the young age of 16 years old - is the face of the fashion houses latest Spring/Summer 2017 commercial, and the star has admitted she feels ''honoured'' to collaborate with the brand again.

The brunette beauty shared an image of her sporting a printed dress as she clutches at a blue handbag to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''Ahhhh my 7th time fronting the @longchamp campaign! Honoured to have been chosen to work with you once more @sophiedelafontaine for this spring summer shoot, and thank you @mikaeljansson for warming the winter away. (sic).''

Meanwhile, the fashion designer - who collaborated with the longstanding retailer Marks and Spencer, also known as M&S, and launched the capsule Archive for Alexa in 2016 - has admitted her friends are her ''muses'' for her designs, and she ''always '' has ''someone'' in mind when she is creating a new garment.

Speaking previously, the creative mastermind - who unveiled her eponymous label in July last year, and has previously joined forces with AG Jeans and Madewell - said: ''But, really, I just want my friends to like it and people that I know. When I'm making something, I always have someone in mind. For the navy blue suit, I was like, 'Oh, my friend Gillian would love that.' Or the trench for Tenessee. They're my muses.'''

And Alexa has revealed she is constantly worrying about how her collections are received by others because she doesn't want to disappoint anyone.

She explained: ''Yes, I worry. It's just a blanket worry I have in life. Not necessarily about approval. I'm kind of a Girl Guide, so I don't want to let anyone down - especially not the brand that has brought me in to give them my opinions.''