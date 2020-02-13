Alexa Chung thinks black tailored trousers and a white shirt are wardrobe essentials.

The 'Next in Fashion' star believes the two pieces of clothing are staples that everyone should have in their wardrobe as you can take a ''360 spin on the rest of it''.

She said: ''Invest in a pair of black, well-tailored trousers. Then wear them with everything else in your wardrobe: a jumper, a shirt, a T-shirt. I only know this because recently I bought a pair of Bella Freud black tux pants - wide leg, normal height with velvet down the side - and they literally go with everything. I was like, wow, this is amazing! It's finding that one thing and then doing a 360 spin on the rest of it. I also think a white shirt goes a long way. So buy the classics. It's a white shirt, it's a black pant.''

And the 36-year-old model and television presenter is really into vintage clothing.

She added: ''I live by a Traid [charity shop], and that's really good. If you buy something vintage, you're donating to charity and also giving somebody's discarded thing a second life. A lot of fashion is informed and inspired by vintage anyway. It's a treasure hunt.''

Alexa is particularly keen on vintage denim and says 70s denim is the ''dream''.

She shared to Stylist magazine: ''Denim used to be so much better than it is now so I go to a vintage or thrift store. It's an annoying process but one day you will find the perfect pair. Remember with vintage denim, you're four sizes bigger than you think you are; I'm 25 in modern denim but in vintage I'm a 29 or 30 waist. Levi's vintage with an orange tab is always really good; 70s denim is the dream.''