Alexa Chung's British Vogue cover has been branded as ''crap'' by former fashion director Lucinda Chambers.

The 33-year-old model graced the cover of the fashion bible in June wearing a striped Michael Kors top, and Lucinda - who previously worked at British Vogue for 36 years - has slammed the issue as ''stupid'' and ''cheesy''.

In an interview with online fashion journal Vestoj, 57-year-old Lucinda said: ''The June cover with Alexa Chung in a stupid Michael Kors T-shirt is crap. He's a big advertiser so I knew why I had to do it. I knew it was cheesy when I was doing it, and I did it anyway. Ok, whatever. But there were others ... There were others that were great.''

Meanwhile, Alexa - who launched her eponymous label at the end of May - said in the issue of the magazine she believes she's reached the right age to start a fashion label she's young enough to be excited by a new venture, while old enough to have the experience to do it well.

She said: ''This is a moment in my life where I felt I could dedicate all my attention in one direction.

''Age has something to do with it ... I'm young enough and excited enough to start something new, but old enough to think I could pull it off.''

And the model-and-presenter has big ambitions for her brand.

She added: ''I'd love to open a shop. This is just the start.''

Alexa - who has collaborated with Marks and Spencer, AG Jeans and Madewell in the past - has previously admitted her friends inspire her designs.

She said: ''But, really, I just want my friends to like it and people that I know. When I'm making something, I always have someone in mind. For the navy blue suit, I was like, 'Oh, my friend Gillian would love that.' Or the trench for Tenessee. They're my muses.'''