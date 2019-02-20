Alexa Chung has revealed a limited-edition collection with Sunglass Hut.

The 35-year-old designer - who launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2016 - collaborated with the eyewear brand to create an exclusive retro-inspired capsule collection called Alexa Chung x Sunglass Hut, which debuted at the star's fall 2019 runway show during London Fashion Week.

The model explained that it felt like a ''natural progression'' to include the accessories in her brand and revealed that she was inspired by ''iconic moments in film and music'' to create the eyewear line, which fuses 70s flair with contemporary style.

In a statement, she said: ''Sunglasses have always been a wardrobe staple for me so it felt like a natural progression to include eyewear within my brand's ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories offering.

''I've always gravitated towards vintage frames when it comes to putting together an outfit, and this is the same approach I took when it came to researching for design.

''I revisited iconic moments in film and music to make a variety of styles that feel both timeless and timely.

''Scott Walker, Fellini, Elvis and Anna Karina to name but a few shady icons of mine, all helped shape the direction of this eyewear capsule.''

This isn't the only new collaboration Alexa debuted at Fashion Week as she recently teamed up with JuJu to create her own line of jelly shoes, which she unveiled at her spring/summer 2019 catwalk show earlier this week.

The brunette beauty released two styles of the nostalgic footwear in collaboration with the Northampton-based original jelly shoemakers and revealed that she wanted to give the iconic 90s footwear a ''playful facelift'' that was also ''fashion forward''.

In a statement, she said: ''At a time when we seem as a generation compelled to look back in order to move forward in fashion, jelly shoes seem to occupy a particularly joyful corner of my memories.''