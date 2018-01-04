Alexa Chung has been made an international spokesperson for L'Oreal Professionnel.

The 34-year-old beauty is set to front two launches for the brand, the Parisian Nudes hair colour line and Pro Fiber, which is a hair-repair collection.

In a statement, the world-famous brand explained: ''A fashion designer, TV presenter, model, creative consultant and writer, Alexa Chung is one of the most recognisable style icons of her generation.

''She is the most Parisian of Londoners, and her effortlessly chic style strongly resonates with L'Oreal Professionnel's fashion and Parisian anchorage.''

Marion Brunet, the international general manager of L'Oréal Professionnel, explained that the British icon embodies the values of the brand.

Marion said: ''She is a true trendsetter, always at the forefront of trends.

''She is passionate about fashion. She believes in the added value of professional hair artistry.''

Meanwhile, Alexa previously claimed that although she never studied fashion, she has a feel for what looks good.

The model and entrepreneur unveiled her eponymous label in 2017, and subsequently revealed she was ''100 per cent involved'' in the creative process of her collection.

She explained: ''If you're asking whether I'm really involved ... yes, I am 100 per cent involved. I mean, I didn't study fashion, but I am quite good at looking at something and knowing how to make it better.''

However, Alexa also conceded that her designs aren't the ''future of fashion''.

She shared: ''I don't think you'd turn to me for the future of fashion or a new shape, but if you want nice clothes, I think I've got them.''