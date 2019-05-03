Alexa Chung is launching her own ''original'' and ''unfiltered'' YouTube channel.

The model-turned-designer has announced the much-anticipated release of her new social media channel that will contain a ''host of videos'' and give her followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her life, and a sneak peak of her custom dress and accessories that she created for the Met Gala 2019, which has the theme of Camp: Notes On Fashion.

In a statement, Chung said: ''I am so happy that I can finally announce the launch of my official YouTube channel, which will be the new home of original, unfiltered content and a place which I hope will inspire my community through a host of videos spanning fashion, travel, art and self-expression. In behind-the-scenes first, I'll be offering a new look at my Met Gala 2019 ALEXACHUNG custom dress which I can't wait to share as one of the first videos on my channel.''

And the brunette beauty insisted she is ''excited'' to share her own content that will contain ''fashion'', ''art'' and ''travel'' elements.

She added: ''I'm fashionably late to this YouTube party but have decided to launch my own channel. It's an incredibly exciting prospect as I can't wait to share unfiltered original content through a host of videos spanning fashion, art, travel and other random things. It's back on with Alexa Chung. Ewww sorry for that last bit.''

YouTube's Fashion & Beauty Director, Derek Blasberg, explained that he thought the collaboration between Alexa and YouTube was a perfect match because she has a ''unique perspective'' on ''everything''.

Blasberg continued: ''Alexa Chung is one of my favorite people. Of course, she's stylish, but she's also quirky, witty, and has a unique perspective on just about everything. When I came to YouTube, she was one of the first people I thought of to be a partner, and I can't wait to see what she does with us. I'm honoured to be a part of bringing this to life and know that her fans are really going to enjoy this new behind-the-scenes look into the world of Alexa Chung.''

Alexa's first full-length video will premiere on the channel on May 7, 2019.