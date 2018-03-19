Alexa Chung has launched a collection with Superga.

The 34-year-old model began working as the brand ambassador for Superga in 2011 before launching her own eponymous brand in 2017 and now the designer is turning her hand to footwear after her mother inspired Alexa to incorporate the classic Superga style into her wardrobe.

In a statement about the collection, she said: ''My mother wore Supergas when I was growing up, so for me they've always been a classic shoe and something I have incorporated into my daily wardrobe for years now. It has been wonderful to return to this brand as a designer working on a collaboration for this season because in the past Superga were one of the first companies to let me art direct a campaign for them. It feels a lot like coming home.''

Alexa opted not to change the shape of the shoe, but update the designs for a ''luxe'' look.

She told WWD.com: ''We approached this very much as a passion project, an homage to Superga and their classic sneaker. It's the shape that I love, so rather than amend the last and make the sole crazy or do anything wild, we just did really subtle additions that I think make it look really luxe-y.''

The English beauty - who starred in the spring campaign which was shot in Los Angeles - designed a capsule collection featuring the brand's iconic 2750, mid cut and mule styles, which were updated with modern fabrics such as varnish, terry towel and satin in a range of muted shades.

And the designer has been showing off ways to style the shoes on Instagram, posting a picture of herself pairing the satin high-tops with boyish printed trousers to her followers.

She captioned the image: ''Man, I feel like a woman.''