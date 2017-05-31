Alexa Chung has a ''pathological fear'' of dating.

The 33-year-old star - who has had an on/off relationship with Alexander Skarsgard since 2015 and previously dated musicians Alex Turner and Albert Hammond Jr. - admitted she feels more comfortable going out with a guy if they play down their meeting.

She told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I have a pathological fear of dating.

''If someone says, 'Do you want to meet for dinner?' I'm like, 'Is that a date?' and then usually, if they're funny and get it, they say 'No'.''

And while she's known for her sharp sense of style, the British beauty admitted she will always dress down for a first date as it gives the impression she doesn't really ''care'' about the evening.

She said: ''[I wear dungarees] because they suggest you don't really care. ''

Meanwhile, the model-turned-fashion designer has had to stop tagging the places she visits on social media after young fans tried to track her down, and one fan even spent a whole week waiting in a cafe hoping Alexa would pay the place a visit.

She explained: ''The manager of the old cafe told me one girl sat there with her family for a week, waiting for me to go in.''

Alexa previously admitted she is still waiting for her maternal instinct to ''kick in'' as though she wants to have children one day, she is in no hurry to start a family.

She said: ''I'm still waiting for that to kick in. I'm not thinking babies. I mean, they look great. I'm open to it and I would like a family one day, but I'm not desperate to get moving on that front.

''Or I could - I don't know. I've heard mixed reviews. It's also about finding someone you want to have a baby with. That's what I've heard.''