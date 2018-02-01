Alexa Chung feels inspired by the Britpop era.

The 34-year-old fashion designer grew up in the 1990s, when the likes of Blur and Oasis topped the music charts in the UK, and Alexa has admitted that the era sparked her imagination.

The brunette beauty explained: ''We indulged in scouring old NME for Britpop era shoots of the bands from that time.

''I was a huge fan of that scene when I was growing up so those images and songs are sort of seared into my soul.''

In fact, Alexa can still vividly remember arguing with her school friends about two of the most prominent bands of the decade.

She told Vogue magazine: ''I remember arguing on a bus on a school trip about Blur vs Pulp and I can't recall which I loved more but for some reason I was defending a corner.''

Meanwhile, Alexa - who split from Hollywood actor Alexander Skarsgard last year - previously revealed that when she launched her own line, she was looking forward to embracing the creative freedoms it afforded her.

The British model shared: ''I just wanted the freedom to make my own world, without someone else's brand's brief to stick to.

''I feel like I need to get it up and running while I'm still young enough to have the energy and in touch with pop culture enough to make something that is actually relevant to the audience today.''