Alexa Chung has used fashion to shape how she's perceived.

The 35-year-old star - who launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2016 - revealed she has a desire to communicate with other people and that she thinks her personal style is one way she can express her own identity.

Alexa shared, according to MailOnline: ''I know now that I'm driven by a desire to communicate and to have an emotional connection with other people.

''Now more than ever there's a growing space for people to tell their own stories and a need for them to do so.

''I have always dressed to express myself or to alter how other people may have chosen to perceive me.''

Earlier this year, Alexa revealed she takes style guidance from Chloe Sevigny.

The TV presenter-turned-designer think it's ''nice'' that she's still regarded as a fashion icon, but Alexa admitted she finds it ''comforting'' to look to older stars, such as the 44-year-old actress, to give her some style inspiration.

She said: ''It's nice to hear that I've made it past 25 and people still sometimes think I look alright.

''And also I look to other people's style too, you know.

''I think it's comforting to have someone a few years ahead of you and still trying to get away with hot pants. I look at pictures of Chloe Sevigny and think, 'Right, OK, so we can still do this.'''

Alexa has relished her move into design and understands she needs to be forceful to get her ideas across.

She said: ''It's about doing things with conviction and not being afraid to give negative feedback.

''I've always been in industries where you have to be incredibly likeable to do the job because being charming is part of the job description if you're presenting TV or interviewing people.

''Whereas, with this, there are moments where you have to be the least liked person in the room in order to make clothes that are the most liked item on the rail.''