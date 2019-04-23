Alexa Chung finds ''brushing'' her eyebrows ''really relaxing''.

The model-turned-designer shapes her own brows rather than visiting a salon and though she religiously uses a spoolie tool on them, she admits that could be what ''stimulates'' their growth and makes them bushier - but still doesn't care.

She said: ''I find brushing my eyebrows really relaxing. I don't know if brushing them is stimulating their growth and giving me a Frida Kahlo situation, but I'm really happy with them. I don't get them threaded, I just do them myself.

''Suqqu has this khaki green coloured brow pen. Apparently, it's really good because it doesn't look like you've actually coloured in your brow. It's more of a shading.''

And Alexa, 35, chooses to wear ''foundation less'' when the weather gets warmer and opts for a La Mer concealer to keep her complexion looking bright and flawless.

She added: ''I'll get rid of some of last night's make-up, with some La Roche Posay make-up remover and a cotton bud. Then it's moisturiser - Augustinus Bader is my new thing, but it's hideously expensive. When that runs out, it's a bit of whatever is in the cupboard. Maybe Kiehl's Ultra Face Cream. And then I think I'm like a lab technician and I'll drop fancy oils in it, like Rodin Body Oil or whatever. And then I put it on.

''Then as we're going into spring, I wear foundation less - I like it to be natural. I like Glossier, or RMS Concealer or La Mer Concealer. Then I'm curling my eyelashes and putting Dr Paw Paw Balm on my mouth. I have little tiny iron filings for eyelashes. Blusher I'm a little wayward with - I'm not a faithful lover. But it will be a blush over a bronzer, usually a cream type one, and always coral one. For mascara, I like Charlotte Tilbury for night and Glossier for the day.''

The brunette beauty is devoted to hairdresser George Northwood, admitting using the services of someone else for a cut doesn't ''work out'' for her.

She told Vogue UK: ''I was working recently with longer hair, and they asked me if I'd ever had a bob. And I thought, 'Isn't that my thing? I think that's my thing', and it reminded me to get it cut again. I only see George. I might need to go to couple's therapy with that. I did try and see other people, we were in an open relationship for a while because we were doing long distance, but it didn't really work out for me cut-wise. I don't mind seeing other people style-wise, but cut-wise I've had too many a dodgy thing done to it to trust again''