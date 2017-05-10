Alexa Chung thinks she's reached the right age to create her own clothing line.

The 33-year-old beauty will launch her eponymous label on May 30 and believes she's young enough to be excited by a new venture, while old enough to have the experience to do it well.

She said: ''This is a moment in my life where I felt I could dedicate all my attention in one direction.

''Age has something to do with it... I'm young enough and excited enough to start something new, but old enough to think I could pull it off.''

And the model-and-presenter has big ambitions for her brand.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I'd love to open a shop. This is just the start.''

Alexa's debut collection will be previewed in the new issue of the publication, modelled by the likes of her pal Pixie Geldof.

The former 'Popworld' presenter shared a glimpse of her cover of the magazine on Instagram and wrote: ''Ahhhhh thank you thank you @britishvogue @alexandravogue for having me as your June cover girl! Check out inside the issue for a sneak peek at my forthcoming @alexachungstagram summer collection styled by Lucinda Chambers. (sic)''

Alexa - who has collaborated with Marks and Spencer, AG Jeans and Madewell in the past - has previously admitted her friends inspire her designs.

She said: ''But, really, I just want my friends to like it and people that I know. When I'm making something, I always have someone in mind. For the navy blue suit, I was like, 'Oh, my friend Gillian would love that.' Or the trench for Tenessee. They're my muses.'''

However, the brunette beauty admits she constantly about how her collections are received by others because she doesn't want disappoint anyone.

She explained: ''Yes, I worry. It's just a blanket worry I have in life. Not necessarily about approval. I'm kind of a Girl Guide, so I don't want to let anyone down - especially not the brand that has brought me in to give them my opinions.''