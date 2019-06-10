Alexa Chung has designed her own Barbour collection.

The 35-year-old designer - who is famous for her high-priced luxury eponymous label - has teamed up with the British heritage brand to create a limited edition range of jackets that will be available from June 9, 2019.

And Alexa revealed that the collaboration was a natural choice for her because Barbour is ''nostalgic'' and ''special'' to her because she has ''so many memories'' wearing the brand's iconic wax jackets.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''I was happy as Larry. I have so many memories wearing Barbour but the earliest are the most nostalgic and therefore special.

''It was an opportunity for me to explore how the Alexa Chung brand interprets an iconic and historic label that is woven into the British psyche.''

The television personality - who has a two-year, four-season deal with Barbour - insisted that she was given full creative control when she visited the brand's headquarters in South Shields, and felt like a ''kid in a candy store''.

She added: ''I was let loose, like a kid in a candy store, into a room filled with every single Barbour piece through history.

''Look at any image of me in Barbour from yesteryear and you will see that I often turn up the sleeves of the jackets to show off the lining.''

The Hampshire-born beauty went on to reveal that grew up wearing a lot of hand-me-downs, and received her first wax jacket from her sibling.

She told Stella magazine: ''I got my first one when I was five, but it was a hand-me-down from my siblings. At some point, I finally got my own and then in my 20s I bought a Beaufort in olive green that I wore around Brick Lane and then to festivals. Yeah I did, it was perfect!''

And Alexa credited her sister, Natalie, for ''influencing'' her legendary style and confessed that they still will turn up to placed wearing the ''same thing''.

She added: I don't give my sister [Natalie] enough credit for influencing my style. She is eight years older than me and even today sometimes we'll turn up in the same thing.

''She obviously had a certain way of putting things together, which filtered down to me, and it was the same with my brothers and my parents.

''I think there's this Chung way of dressing. The clothes that I then became known for were just what we all wore - Russell & Bromley loafers, the Barbour, the Breton top. I would just wear those clothes around the house, so when someone noticed them as being unique, that was ... funny.''