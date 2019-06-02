Alexa Chung is reportedly dating chocolate heir Orson Fry.

The 35-year-old model - who previously dated Hollywood star Alexander Skarsgard - has started a relationship with the history graduate, whose family made their fortune in confectionery, and they were recently spotted together at All Points East Festival in London.

An onlooker told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They were having a great time and being very tactile, even though they knew lots of eyes were on them. Alexa looked completely smitten and they kept posing for cosy selfies.''

Alexa has been involved in a series of high-profile relationships over the years with the likes of Chris Martin and Arctic Monkeys' frontman Alex Turner.

But earlier this year, she spoke candidly about her relationship struggles, admitting she is slow to fall in love.

Alexa also explained that she feels jealous of some of her close friends who have tied the knot over recent years.

She shared: ''I attend on average five weddings per year. Alone. Beautiful, inspiring, moving weddings.

''Close friends marrying close friends in far-flung places that take months or years to plan. And as these couples slow-motion down the aisle under confetti showers, I'm there clapping and smiling and crying and planning where to stand to catch the bouquet.''

Alexa confessed she had a desire to fall in love again, despite her previous heartaches.

However, the brunette beauty also admitted she felt powerless to resolve her love woes, saying there was ''nothing'' she can do about the situation.

She reflected at the time: ''Love feels like there is nothing you can do about it.''