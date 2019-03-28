Alex Wolff has joined the cast of 'The Line'

The 21-year-old actor is set to star in the new thriller in which Ethan Berger will make his directorial debut Alex Russek has penned the script, alongside John Malkovich, Scoot McNairy, Jessica Barden and Lewis Pullman.

According to Deadline, the movie will be ''a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates the wild excitement of being young and the dangers of living without fear of consequences''.

It isn't known who the 'Hereditary' star will play but Alex has described the film as a ''profoundly nuanced portrait of a young man''.

In a statement, he said: '''The Line' will be a profoundly nuanced portrait of a young man being sucked into this seemingly glamorous, rambunctious and familial unit. Its heartbreak echoes a larger issue with men and their painful need for approval, love and nurture, letting you peer in on what seems like a utopia-like world for a young man, and how quickly one horrible accident can turn that world into a nightmare.''

Lije Sarki is producing with Valparaiso Pictures' David Carrico and Adam Paulsen, whilst Bobby Hoppey is the executive producer.

Alex is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' alongside Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner- who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as children who were transformed into adult avatars.

The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.

But the 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.