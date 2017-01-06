The band, which was formed by Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Miles Kane of The Rascals, used a 1969 image of singer Tina Turner taken by freelance photographer Jack Robinson for their record cover, which beat David Bowie's final release Blackstar in the annual awards.

It was selected from fifty entrants in the competition which is now in its 11th year. The prize is organised by Art Vinyl, a company that promotes record covers as art.

"The idea was to move the artwork on from the '60s feel of the first Last Shadow Puppets album artwork, so here is Tina on the very cusp of the 1970s," illustrator Matthew Cooper explained to the BBC.

Cooper gave the original black and white image a gold tint "to create an identifiable colour scheme and a warmer, more contemporary feel."

Mark Pritchard's photographic landscapes for his Under the Sun record came third, according to a public vote.

David Gilmour's Rattle That Lock album won last year's prize.

The announcement comes following the news that vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK for 25 years.