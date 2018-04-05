Arctic Monkeys have announced their long-awaited new album will be released in May.

The Sheffield band - which consists of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - took to Twitter to reveal that their sixth studio album will be called 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' and will drop next month.

The band tweeted: ''Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018. [sic]''

Alongside a the name of the upcoming album, the indie band - who had previous hits including 'I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor' and 'Fluorescent Adolescent' - posted a short teaser featuring a futuristic landscape, a cinematic orchestration and then a bluesy riff.

The new LP - which marks the first studio album since 2013 - is already available to pre-order and consists of 11 brand new tracks. It is their first record since 2013's 'AM'.

During the Arctic Monkeys' hiatus, frontman Alex has been working on his side project The Last Shadow Puppets with Miles Kane, whilst drummer Matt recorded the album 'Post Pop Depression' with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme which was released in March 2016.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' tracklist:

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out of Five

7. The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese