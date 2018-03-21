Arctic Monkeys are reissuing their debut album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' on vinyl.

Fans of the 'Do I Wanna Know' rockers are eager to get their hands on their new record which is expected to be released this year.

But in the meantime they will have to settle for the re-release of the 2006 LP on vinyl, which is the Record of the Month for April 2018 from subscription service Vinyl Me, Please.

The record comes with a 16-page booklet, featuring lyrics and photos.

Cameron Schaefer, Head Of Music at Vinyl Me, Please, said: ''There was this period in the early 2000s after 'Is This It' came out, when the Strokes, Kings of Leon, and Arctic Monkeys were at various points of their arc, where it felt like rock n' roll was going to be OK. There were these three bands that felt like they could be really huge, and be a big deal.''

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner recently told a fan who posted a selfie on social media that the band would be releasing a new single ''soon''.

And drummer Matt Helders met another fan who claims he revealed their sixth album would be out in May.

But an Arctic Monkeys spokesperson has refused to comment.

The band have confirmed several tour dates for this year, including headlining the Firefly Festival in the US in June, Barcelona's Primavera Sound 2018 on June 2, appearing at the Sziget festival in Budapest in August, and playing Portugal's NOS Alive on July 12.

The 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' hitmakers have been keeping fans hanging since they too a a break in 2014, following the release of the 2013 album 'AM' and its accompanying tour.

Alex released a second album with supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets in 2016, while Matt played the drums on Iggy Pop's album 'Post Pop Depression'.