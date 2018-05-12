Alex Turner feels ''marginally more comfortable'' as a songwriter these days.

The Arctic Monkeys star has admitted to growing into the role of being the band's songwriter, saying he has come to feel more and more confident about his music as time as passed.

Asked whether he's now more comfortable as a songwriter, he explained to Pitchfork: ''Certainly more so than when I was 18.

''There was something wrapped up in that word that used to make me uncomfortable, but I'm marginally more comfortable with it now.''

During the same interview, Alex discussed the origins of the track 'The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip', which features on their new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

Alex, 32, revealed that the song is based on a real-life event he read about online.

He shared: ''It was a news story that came out one day that I clicked on. It's remarkable. I mean, it's definitely the most surprising thing I saw that day. It flipped forward!''

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Alex admitted to being embarrassed by some of the band's older lyrics.

The Arctic Monkeys released their debut studio album, 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not', in 2006 - but Alex winces when he looks back at some of his songwriting.

He said: ''In preparation for going on tour, we flicked through some of our old records.

''There were a few lyrics that went by where I thought [wincing noise], 'Don't know what you were thinking there. Probably leave that one out now.'''