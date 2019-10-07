Alex Trebek says his skills have ''started to diminish'' as he continues to battle stage four pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old TV star announced his cancer diagnosis in March, and although he was said to be nearing remission after undergoing chemotherapy, he was told in a recent doctor's appointment that his ''numbers [are] sky high'', so he needs to resume the treatment.

Despite his diagnosis, Alex returned to host the 36th season of 'Jeopardy!' last month, but now says he isn't sure how much longer he'll be able to work on the game show, because his health is beginning to deteriorate.

He said: ''I can be sitting in my dressing room and I get up and I'm not able to move, but then all of a sudden when Johnny says, 'Now here is the host of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek,' OK, lets go! I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish.''

And Alex admits he sometimes regrets going public with his health battle, because he doesn't feel ''strong enough'' to help his fans cope with the prospect of him losing his fight against cancer.

He added: ''I don't know if I'm strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair.''

The TV star's only regret is the fact he might pass without having seen any of his children - son Matthew, 29, and daughter Emily, 26, whom he has with his wife Jean - welcome children of their own.

Asked if he has any accomplishments he'd still like to tackle, he said: ''It does bother me that I might pass on before I get to have a grandchild. Hint, hint!''

But Alex has also praised his family for remaining strong throughout his health struggle.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: ''[My kids] were upset when they first learned about it, but they look at me and they don't see too many changes in me, so it's not like, 'Oh god, he's deteriorating before our very eyes.'

''I think [Jean] gives [strength] more to me, and one of my concerns is the effect it has on her.''